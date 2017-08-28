Norfolk police release name of stabbing victim

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a Norfolk man who's been stabbed to death.

Norfolk police identified the man Monday as 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez. Police say he was slain Friday afternoon at a Norfolk apartment complex.

A 48-year-old Norfolk man turned himself in Friday night and was jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged.