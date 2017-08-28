Man gets 30-40 years for death of girlfriend's toddler

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) _ A 25-year-old Bellevue man has been given 30 to 40 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend's toddler.

Sarpy County District Court records say Armond Floyd was sentenced Monday in Papillion. He'd pleaded guilty to intentional child abuse causing injury after prosecutors lowered the charge from intentional child abuse causing death.

Prosecutors say Floyd put his hand over Imani Edwards' mouth and nose for about 30 seconds on Nov. 13 because the child was crying. Court documents say Floyd told police he grabbed the almost-2-year-old by an arm and swung her into a wall.

He said he put her in a bathtub and left her unattended for about 10 minutes. She was face-down when he returned. She died in a hospital two days later.