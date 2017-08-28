Lincoln Fire and Rescue helping with water rescues in Katy, TX

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com

An update from the Nebraska Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Monday, made up mostly of Lincoln firefighters.

"They were sent to a nursing home to assist in evacuating, at last check, a little over a hundred people in it," says Brad Thavenet, Chief Battalion for Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The crew was in Katy, Texas helping rescue elderly residents trapped by flooding. Lincoln Fire and Rescue says about half of the 80-person crew was assigned to the water rescue. The crews themselves have already had to evacuate to a new base at least once due to flooding. In fact, they say water is rising every 30 minutes to an hour, sometimes by a foot or more.

LFR says they may soon have to start working around the clock. Crews say this amount of rain is unbelievable.

"You filled the Great Lakes up four times over already and it's still coming down," says Thavenet.

With so many people from Lincoln Fire and Rescue helping in Texas, crews back here in the capital city are taking on extra work.

"We maintain staffing levels for adequate response we just rely on basically firefighters and task force for that duty. We are reimbursed through FEMA for that so there's really no cost to the taxpayer," says Chief Micheal Despain of Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

As for where the Nebraska Task Force will be assigned next, we are not sure. Crews go where they're needed, responding to thousands of calls and social media posts asking for help.