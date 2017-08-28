Whiteclay hearing in the NE Supreme Court - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Whiteclay hearing in the NE Supreme Court

Posted:

Those for and against beer stores in Whiteclay, Nebr., are going head to head again Tuesday morning, this time in the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Beer-only stores closed in Whiteclay back in May, after the State Liquor Control Commission ruled there wasn't adequate law enforcement in the tiny village to safely allow alcohol sales.

That order was briefly overturned by a Lancaster County District Judge, and is now on appeal to the State Supreme Court, which will decide whether or not the stores will remain closed.

