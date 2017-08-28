Lincoln native evacuates Houston home after severe flooding

A Lincoln native and her family were had leave their home in northeast Houston Monday.

Malerie Randle and her family were trapped inside their two–story house after hurricane Harvey and its continuous rains.

Randle said the four lane road behind her house is completely covered by water and people were fleeing their homes.

She said some even relied on boats.

She said it's a sight thought she would never see.

"It's really scary especially just looking out in the back of our window and seeing all of these people just from like a mile or less down the road evacuating their homes,” Randle said.

Before they evacuated, Randle said the waters kept rising in her neighborhood.

She said it wasn't in her home yet, but it was ¾ of the way in her driveway and about a knee deep out farther in their subdivision.

Randle said the rain has been falling non-stop since this weekend.

"It’s just been torrential downpours non stop. Rain just kept coming down. It would let up for a whole, and then come back,” Randle said.

We've heard stories of strangers and neighbors pitching in to save lives and help out others during the storm.

Some of that same compassion is being shown in her area.

It's something the wife and mother of two said she's thankful to see.

"These people are coming back and forth just trying to help any and everybody get out and save people's lives. It's amazing,” she said.

