Nebraska senator squelches rumors of run for county assessor

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator from Omaha says she plans to seek re-election next year, squelching rumors that she might run for Douglas County assessor.

Sen. Joni Craighead announced Monday that she will seek a second term. Craighead was first elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 6, an area that encompasses parts of western Omaha.

Craighead says she was approached about running for county assessor, but she enjoys her work as a state senator and feels she owes it to her constituents to continue her work in Lincoln.

Craighead, a real estate broker and developer, is a registered Republican in the officially nonpartisan Legislature.

Machaela Cavanaugh, a registered Democrat with a background in public affairs and civic engagement, has also announced plans to run for the seat.