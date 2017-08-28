What you need to know about the clear bag policy at Memorial Stadium

It's just five days until football kicks off in Lincoln and if you're going to the game you might notice some new security measures.

The day is coming when more than 90,000 fans will pack Memorial Stadium, but what you can bring into that stadium has changed. A new policy allows only clear bags. The largest the bags can be are 12 inches by 6 inches, and the handle cannot exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Some fans think it might be a bit of an adjustment.

Renee Loahous, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said, "It makes sense, like safety-wise, but generally I think it's going to be kind of an inconvenience."

Grace Bullington, who is also a senior at UNL, says, "I feel like, they're going to have a lot of leftover bags at the door, especially the first game. I mean it makes sense why they have to do it, but I think it will be a big inconvenience."

The Nebraska Athletic Dept. says it's to keep fans safe, and make the process of checking bags quicker.

It also doesn't look like it's stopping these Husker fans from attending the games.

"I've got tickets...I'm going...counting down the days," said Bullington.

The bags must be either plastic, vinyl or PVC, and you're allowed up to a one gallon plastic bag, like a Ziploc.

The NFL, along with seven other Big Ten schools have adopted clear bag policies and stores like Best of the Big Red are capitalizing on the opportunity. They have various sized bags, that range from $10 to $25. They say they all meet the regulations.

The Huskers season-opener is this Saturday against Arkansas St.

Exceptions will be made for medical needs. Medical bags or equipment will be inspected at gates 11, 15 and 16A.