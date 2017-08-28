Nebraska women's volleyball coach signs new book

The Nebraska women's volleyball coach signed his new book tonight and fans couldn't wait!



"Picked up the book, read it in one sitting, and I just absolutely loved it, and I'm here to get it signed. Yes, I'm so excited, been here since 4:15," said attendee Amy Burton.



Coach John Cook and co–author Brandon Vogel were at the Barnes and Noble on "O" Street.

Their new book is titled: Dream Like A Champion: Wins, Losses, and Leadership the Nebraska Volleyball Way.

Vogel is the editor of Hail Varsity Magazine.

Dozens of fans showed up.

"It was after three this afternoon. I was here and I decided to get the book right away, and well I read it before, but I didn't get it weeks ahead of time but I read some of it and I just found it fascinating," said attendee Dale Droescher.

After starting in 2000, Cook has led the Huskers to three NCAA Women's Volleyball Championships and ranks the 6th all–time winningest coach in NCAA history.