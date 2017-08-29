Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

This week is Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week and the state is making an effort to combat the nationwide problem.



Drug overdoses in Nebraska have tripled since 1999, with 81% of all poisoning deaths caused by drugs and medications.

This week, over 300 pharmacies across the state are participating in the Nebraska MEDS Initiative.

They'll be accepting old or unused medications free of charge and no questions asked.

