American Idol auditions held in Omaha

American Idol Auditions in Omaha

Thousands of dreamers are taking a chance on becoming the next American Idol today in Omaha. Part of a 19 city tour, Omaha will host an open call for auditions as the American Idol Bus travels from coast to coast looking for the singing star in the making. The popular show is returning to television in 2018 on its new home, ABC. 

Auditions begin at 9:00am and the tryouts will continue until 5:00pm. 

Tryouts are being held at: Lewis and Clark Landing - Located at 345 Riverfront Drive. 

Can't make it to Omaha? Audition videos can be submitted online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol. You must be at 15-28 years old to audition.

