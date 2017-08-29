Levee Breached South of Houston "Get Out Now" Tweeted

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar

Levee breached just south of Houston

The levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County has been breached. Brazoria County is just south of Houston.

The county's official Twitter account sent this message: "GET OUT NOW!!"

Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, said if you're in this area, get yourself "out of harm's way" immediately, and there isn't much time to get out.

The rain from Harvey just set a major record

Several rain gauges in Harris County, southeast of downtown Houston, are reporting more than 48 inches of rain from Harvey.