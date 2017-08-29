Nebraska MBB: McVeigh’s Strong Showing Helps Australia to Fifth Straight Win

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Release with Final Tournament Stats and Boxscore from today: http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211664012

McVeigh’s Strong Showing Helps Australia to Fifth Straight Win

Jack McVeigh continued his strong play down the stretch, helping Australia notch its fifth straight win and garner ninth-place finish in the World University games, as Australia downed Canada, 101-96 on Tuesday.

McVeigh finished with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting along with four rebounds, three blocked shots and a pair of steals in helping Australia finish the tournament with a 6-2 overall mark. Australia, which missed out on the medal round because of a tiebreaker, was the only team to defeat eventual gold medalist Lithuania during the tournament and capped tournament play with three straight wins in the consolation bracket.

The 6-foot-8 forward moved into the starting lineup for Australia’s final four games and played some of his best basketball, averaging 14.8 points per game on 61 percent shooting in that span.

For the tournament, McVeigh played in all eight games, averaging 9.4 points per game on 59 percent shooting, including 42 percent from 3-point range, along with 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. McVeigh finished fourth on the team in both scoring and assists and tied for third in steals while posting a 5.3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

McVeigh will return to the United States later this week and begin preparations with the Huskers for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Last year, he played in 30 contests, averaging 7.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game, including a pair of 21-point efforts.