Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

Creighton Volleyball's Marysa Wilkinson Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball senior Marysa Wilkinson has been named the BIG EAST Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.



A Second Team All-BIG EAST pick in 2016, Wilkinson was last honored with a weekly award on Oct. 6, 2014, when she was recognized as the league's Freshman of the Week.



Wilkinson was named MVP of the Husky Invitational after leading Creighton to a 3-0 start to the season and wins over Saint Mary's, Pitt and No. 3 Washington. The Lincoln, Neb., native averaged 2.90 kills, 1.50 blocks and 0.30 digs per set while hitting a team-best .397 in 10 sets.



Wilkinson's big week started in the opener, when she led Creighton with 13 kills and five blocks on .571 hitting in a sweep over Saint Mary's. The .571 hitting percentage was the best in the BIG EAST during the opening weekend by a player with 10 or more kills.



The middle blocker then provided six blocks and five kills in CU's 3-0 sweep over a Pitt team that reached the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament and was receiving votes in the preseason AVCA poll.



Wilkinson closed out the week with 11 kills on .429 hitting to go with a team-best four blocks as Creighton handed third-ranked Washington its first non-conference home loss in the regular-season since 2001, and snapped UW's 81-match regular-season win streak in all non-conference matches dating to 2008.



The win over No. 3 Washington is the highest ranked team that the Bluejays have ever beaten.



No. 7 Creighton hosts the Bluejay Invitational, presented by First National Bank, this weekend. The field also includes No. 13 Kentucky, No. 18 USC and vote-getter Northern Iowa. All four teams are 3-0 with a victory over a ranked team. Play starts Friday at 4:30 pm when USC meets Northern Iowa, followed by Creighton's home opener vs. Kentucky at 7 pm. Saturday's action features Northern Iowa vs. Kentucky at 10 am, Creighton vs. USC at 12:30 pm, Kentucky vs. USC at 6 pm and Creighton vs. UNI at 8 pm.