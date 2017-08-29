Hy-Vee customers partner to raise funds for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hy-vee has announced that they will be accepting donations from customers for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Hy've will match all donations given by August 30 to September 30, up to $100,000. The money will be provided to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts, including supporting volunteers, opening shelter and providing food and supplies.

Hy-Vee customers will be able to donate $1 or $5 at the cash register of any Hy-vee store. They will be able to add the amount to their purchase, or donate seperately. Hy-Vee will match customer and partner donations up $100,000. Their company partner, the American Red Cross will then distribute the funds.

We've also provided some other links as to where you can donate below:

https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey?scode=RSG00000E017&utm_campaign=Harvey&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1uSDsb391QIVzrDtCh3TZAv1EAAYASAAEgL2jPD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&dclid=CMz9hLO9_dUCFdAFgQodB0YJSA

Or you can donate from your cellphone, just text, HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.