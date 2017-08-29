Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Drug Overdose Awareness Week

Drug overdose deaths are rising nationwide and there's something you can do to help prevent it.

Local pharmacists want you to clear your medicine cabinets of unused meds.

It's a part of Nebraska’s drug overdose awareness week.

They said this reduces the chance of the drugs getting to the wrong hands.

"A lot of people don't understand that some people who abuse prescription medication get them from a friend or relative,” Nebraska Pharmacists Association Pharmacist Marcia Mueting, Pharm. D said.

Around 300 million prescription for  painkillers are written in the U.S. each year.

It's believed this has increased the number of addictions, overdoses and deaths.

Pharmacists said reducing the amount of pills given to people is another way of combating Opioid abuse.

"Now, we're beginning to say all of those extra drugs go somewhere and sadly they often go to people who don't take them correctly and overdose with them,” Pharmacist Ally Dering-Anderson, Pharm.D  said.  

She works for the UNMC College of Pharmacy.

The Attorney General's office is spearheading many of the state's efforts to fight the problem.

Several of them have been focused on prevention.

In Nebraska, drug overdoses have tripled since 1999.

He said it's important to get ahead of the addiction early before it spirals to a more serious issue.

"They will get started on the pain reliever. They may be someone predisposed to it and the next thing you know they're a heroin addict because they went to their prescription sources and got cut off,” Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said.

Pharmacies statewide collected about 20,000 pounds of pills last years with the Nebraska MEDS initiative.

Remember, you can drop off your unused meds at anytime not just during this week at any of the participating pharmacies.

You can find out more by calling the Nebraska Regional Poison Center or visiting the Nebraska MEDS website.

