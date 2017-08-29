Omaha driver dies after SUV strikes parked vehicle

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a driver has died after his speeding sport utility vehicle struck a parked vehicle in northeast Omaha.

The accident occurred around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the SUV rolled onto its driver side after the impact, ejecting the driver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as 37-year-old Jeremy Lukowski, who lived in Omaha.