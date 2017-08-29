Nebraska Task Force One in full rescue mode in Houston

Some Nebraska firefighters are in Texas helping to save lives.

Nebraska Task Force One, along with many others are working hard to save victims of of Hurricane Harvey.

NTF1 teamed alongside the Ohio Task Force are busy rescuing those in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and the historic flooding in Houston.

Battalion Chief Brad Thavenenet of Lincoln Fire and Rescue said, "Just pure hands on deck, in rescue mode, trying to evacuate as many individuals, you can."

So far, they've been involved in 350 rescues, most notably an operation covered by CNN, where they rescued people trapped in an assisted-living home, inundated with water.

"Nebraska Task Force One was working in the Katy, Texas area. They were assisting initially with working around a nursing home. We were able to evacuate 120 in ICI, bed-ridden or sheltered employees, people that needed some medical attention," says Thavenet.

With highways filled with water, rivers and lakes at capacity and thousand in need of help, their job is a tall task.

Right now, the main focus is rescuing people.

Officials in Lincoln say they're prepared to send more member if necessary.

Members of the Red Cross in Nebraska have also been sent to help, as well as the Army National Guard. They've sent 37 soldiers from Lincoln and Grand Island, and seven helicopters.

Mallerie Randle, a Lincoln native, who lives in a Houston suburb, says, the rain was relentless. She and her family had to evacuate their home.

"When it kicks in, the torrential downpour is non-stop rain, just coming down. It'll let up for a little while, but then it will come back and then the wind will pick up a little bit as well," said Randle.

The Nebraska Task Force has already had to move its headquarters because of flooding. They don't know how long they'll be down there, for now it's non-stop water rescues.