Lincoln bank amps up security amid area robberies

Levee breached just south of Houston The levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County have been breached. Brazoria County is just south of Houston. The county's official Twitter account sent this message: "GET OUT NOW!!" Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, said if you're in this area, get yourself "out of harm's way" immediately, and there isn't much time to get out.
A Lincoln native and her family were had leave their home in northeast Houston Monday. Malerie Randle and her family were trapped inside their two–story house after hurricane Harvey and its continuous rains. Randle said the four lane road behind her house is completely covered by water and people were fleeing their homes. She said some even relied on boats.
It's just five days until football kicks off in Lincoln and if you're going to the game you might notice some new security measures. The day is coming when more than 90,000 fans will pack Memorial Stadium, but what you can bring into that stadium has changed. A new policy allows only clear bags. The largest the bags can be are 12 inches by 6 inches, and the handle cannot exceed 4.5 by 6.5 inches. Some fans think it might be a bit of an adjustment. Renee Loahous, a senior at the Univ...
Authorities say a North Platte woman died after her motorcycle left the road and flipped into a ditch.
Authorities say a body firefighters found in a burned vehicle in western Nebraska was that of a 17-year-old girl.
A 25-year-old Bellevue man has been given 30 to 40 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend's toddler.
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Houston,Texas and the surrounding areas Tuesday.
An update from the Nebraska Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Monday.
Authorities say a North Platte man splashed gasoline on his girlfriend and their mobile home and eventually set it ablaze after she escaped him.
