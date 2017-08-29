Norfolk man charged with murder in knife attack

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) _ A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder in the knife slaying of Norfolk resident.

Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon also was charged Monday in Madison County Court with use of a deadly weapon. He's accused of killing 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez, who was found Friday at a Norfolk apartment building. The county public defender, Matthew Headley, declined to comment Tuesday for Castaneda-Morejon.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon's girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez several times.