Farmer announces bid for seat in Nebraska Legislature

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A southeast Nebraska farmer has announced plans to run for an open seat in the Legislature.

Don Schuller of rural Wymore said Tuesday he wants to represent District 30, an area encompassing Gage and parts of Lancaster counties.

Schuller is looking to replace Sen. Roy Baker of Lincoln, who won't seek re-election in 2018.

Schuller worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for 30 years and serves as a member of the Wymore Fire Department Board, the Barneston American Legion Post and the American Legion Riders Beatrice Post.

He's also active in the Gage County Democratic Party, and has worked on efforts to get state aid to help pay for a $28 million judgment against the county for the wrongful convictions of the so-called Beatrice Six.