Kearney woman pleads no contest in charity theft case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) _ A Kearney woman accused of theft from a local charity has pleaded no contest to a charge in the case.

Bobbi Jo Tavenner, 44, pleaded no contest Monday in Buffalo County District Court to an attempted felony. In exchange, a charge of theft of more than $5,000 was dropped.

Prosecutors say Tavenner was the staff accountant at Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska when discrepancies in money received from rental properties were discovered. Authorities say the total discrepancies since April 2011 came to nearly $23,000.

Prosecutors say that as part of the plea deal, Tavenner has agreed to pay back the full amount.

Tavenner faces up to three years in prison when she's sentenced Oct. 20.