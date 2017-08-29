Nebraska attorney general launches re-election campaign

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has launched his re-election campaign.

Peterson formally announced his candidacy Tuesday at the Grand Manse in Lincoln, a former federal courthouse.

Peterson, a Republican from Lincoln, was first elected in 2014 and is up for re-election in 2018. He stressed his legal experience and pointed to his efforts to address child sexual assaults, human trafficking and consumer protections in Nebraska.

He also touted his work ``fighting federal overreach,'' by participating in several state lawsuits against the Obama administration.