Concordia football grapples with Houston devastation

On Tuesday afternoon in Seward, Nebraska, Concordia football prepares for it's first game of the season.

While players duke it out on the gridiron, some of them are also fighting the pain of not being able to help family and friends in Texas.

“Its hard being away from home, let alone having a hurricane back at home and not being able to do anything about it,” senior TJ Austin from Angliton, Texas, said.

Austin is one of 18 players on Concordia's football team from the Houston area.

His parents are now playing host to eight other family members – all who have been evacuated from their homes.

"I FaceTime them every day just to make sure nothing has changed,” Austin said. “They're kind of trapped in there."

18 players: three seniors, two juniors, and 13 freshman.

All of them, like Austin, know someone back home grappling with the desolation tropical storm Harvey has dumped on the metropolis.

“Its kind of devastating seeing all of the people misplaced,” senior Jared Garcia, from the Houston suburb of Pearland, said. “That's my hometown, that's Houston. Usually when you think of Houston you think of this big great city, and it's just devastated right now.”

Devastated – doesn't begin to describe the nearly 15 trillion gallons of water flooding Texas.

Vincent Beasley, a junior also from Pearland, said he is grateful his grandmother was rescued before surging waters took over her home.

“She was luckily able to get out and go with my aunt, so that was good,” he said. “A lot of friends that got hit pretty hard they're just stuck in it now.”

Some of those 13 freshman are still shaken by what their family is facing, but they said they are thankful for their new football family, giving them strength to persevere.

"We all get together and pray and try to help each other out,” freshman DeVonte Mouton from Crosby said. “To tell you the truth if it weren't for the coaches, I would probably be back at home."

That's something each of those 18 Houstonian bulldogs have in common: a strong football family, and a strong city that believes in leaving no man behind.

“I know Houston is a strong city so I know there is going to be bounce back,” Garcia said.

Nebraska football senior safety Joshua Kalu, is also from Houston.

The University says his family has not been majorly affected.