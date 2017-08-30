Appeals panel sides with Lincoln in religious fliers lawsuit

Authorities say a North Platte man splashed gasoline on his girlfriend and their mobile home and eventually set it ablaze after she escaped him.More >>
POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Levee breached just south of Houston The levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County have been breached. Brazoria County is just south of Houston. The county's official Twitter account sent this message: "GET OUT NOW!!" Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, said if you're in this area, get yourself "out of harm's way" immediately, and there isn't much time to get out.More >>
Authorities say a body firefighters found in a burned vehicle in western Nebraska was that of a 17-year-old girl.More >>
An Omaha teen has been sentenced to 70 to 120 years in prison for the 2015 shooting deaths of two other teens.More >>
Some Nebraska firefighters are in Texas helping to save lives. Nebraska Task Force One, along with many others are working hard to save victims of of Hurricane Harvey. NTF1 teamed alongside the Ohio Task Force are busy rescuing those in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, and the historic flooding in Houston. Battalion Chief Brad Thavenenet of Lincoln Fire and Rescue said, "Just pure hands on deck, in rescue mode, trying to evacuate as many individuals, you can." So far, ...More >>
There are 18 players from the Houston area on Concordia's football team.More >>
A 25-year-old Bellevue man has been given 30 to 40 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend's toddler.More >>
An October sentencing has been scheduled for a man who pleaded guilty to the south-central Nebraska crash death of a passenger in his car.More >>
Authorities say a driver has died after his speeding sport utility vehicle struck a parked vehicle in northeast Omaha.More >>
