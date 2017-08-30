Volkswagen Issuing Vehicle Recall in U.S.

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 300-thousand vehicles in the U.S.

It's because the fuel pumps can fail and cause the cars to suddenly stall.

The recall covers the CC from 2009 to 2016 model years, and Passat sedans and wagons from 2006 through 2010.

Volkswagen will notify owners about the problem in October and send a second notice when replacement computers are available.

The automaker said there are no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.