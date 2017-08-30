LSO: "You Drink You Drive You Lose" - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LSO: "You Drink You Drive You Lose"

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is launching their "You Drink, You Drive, You Lose" campaign this Friday night.

Between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday they'll have a checkpoint on Hwy 6, just west of 98th street, where deputies will be checking that everyone is driving safely. 

The sheriff says overtime will be paid for by the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety.

