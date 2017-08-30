Accident at 84th and Havelock

POSTED BY: Mark Haggar 8@klkntv.com Levee breached just south of Houston The levee at Columbia Lakes in Brazoria County have been breached. Brazoria County is just south of Houston. The county's official Twitter account sent this message: "GET OUT NOW!!" Francisco Sanches, spokesman for Harris County, said if you're in this area, get yourself "out of harm's way" immediately, and there isn't much time to get out.