UPDATE: Police say teen may have been racing before fatal crash

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: Lincoln Police say 16 year old Blayne Rezac, who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning near 84th and Havelock, may have been racing with another vehicle when his car and another crossed the median into oncoming traffic.

Police say Rezac braked to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, when they lost control and collided with 3 oncoming cars.

Rezac was found dead at the scene; 6 people were transported with non life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

LPS has released the identity of the victim of Wednesday mornings fatal crash. Blayne Rezac, a junior at Lincoln North Star and student at The Career Academy was killed in the crash. LPS says another North Star student was injured as well.

Lincoln Police say a high school student was killed in a crash near 84th and Havelock. They say six other people were injured in the five vehicle crash that occurred around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say two cars heading north of 84th Street lost control and crossed the median hitting three cars heading south on 84th street. Police say six other people were sent to the hospital but their injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

Channel 8 will have the latest details as they become available.