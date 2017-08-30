Nebraska Cross Country 2017 Season Preview

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska cross country team starts 2017 season at the Augustana Twilight in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday, Sept 1 at Yankton Trail Park. The races commence at 8 p.m.

The Nebraska cross country teams returns to the course in 2017, with its sights set on returning to the NCAA Championships this season. With a total of six letterwinners returning, as well as a talented group of newcomers, both the men and the women are looking to take the next step on the conference and national level.

The Huskers will compete at a four meets before postseason action begins, as NU hopes to hit its stride during the later stages of the season. The season begins with the Augustana Twilight on Friday, Sept. 1 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, before the Huskers return home to host the Greeno/Dirksen Invite at Pioneers Park in Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. NU will round out the month of September by competing at the Sam Bell Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30, hosted by Big Ten foe Indiana.

NU will compete at the Bradley Classic in Peoria, Illinois on Friday, Oct. 13 as a final preparation for the Big Ten Championships, which are set for Sunday, Oct. 29 in Bloomington, Indiana. The NCAA Midwest Regional will take place in Ames, Iowa on Friday, Nov. 10, and the 2017 NCAA Championships will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Nebraska Women’s Preview

The Husker women return each of the three runners who lettered last season, including most valuable runner Anna Peer, Katrina Santiago and Bonnie Smith. The NU women are coming off a 13th-place finish at the Big Ten Championships and a 19th-place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional. Peer led the Huskers with top-50 finishes at both the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Midwest Regional in 2016. The Bettendorf, Iowa, native is a three-time team MVP and looks to build off of her strong junior season after sitting out the 2015 season with an injury. Santiago finished ninth at both the Augustana Twilight and the Greeno/Dirksen Invitational last season, and she posted NU’s second-best finishes at both the Big Ten Championships and the NCAA Midwest Regional. Smith, Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award winner last season, posted a top-15 finish at the Augustana Twilight in 2016 and finished in Nebraska's top four in all five meets she competed in.

Nicole Colonna, who was named the team’s most improved runner last season, also returns with hopes of reaching new heights in 2017. Colonna notched top-20 finishes at both the Augustana Twilight and Greeno/Dirksen Invitational last season. Seniors Kendall Cast and Haley Harsin should be strong contributors to the team this season. Nebraska's strong freshman class from last season returns intact as sophomores with Rachel Brush, Elsa Forsberg, Judi Jones and Jessi Smith all set for solid second years in the Husker careers. Two track and field athletes - Ashleigh Carr and Rebecca Moore - are training with cross country this fall. Redshirt freshman Lillian Markusch and a class of six true freshmen are poised to compete for the Huskers for the first time. The freshmen include Emma Bresser, Erika Freyhof, Cameron Hucke, Kaitlynn Johnson, Diana Lado Andrea and Ally Talpash.