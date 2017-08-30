Nebraska Football: Fans to See Numerous Upgrades to Game-Day Experience

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska fans attending Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas State will see a new and improved Memorial Stadium game-day experience upon their arrival.

The highlights of the game-day upgrades include five new HuskerVision screens, additional ribbon boards, more Husker Fan Shop locations in and around Memorial Stadium, a more user-friendly Huskers.com and a new captioning service for fans.

“We always think fans first when we look at our game-day presentation and experience at Memorial Stadium,” Nebraska Senior Associate Athletics Director David Witty said. “We know fans have options on how and where they watch Husker football games, but our goal is always to make a trip to Memorial Stadium a can’t-miss experience. We are confident the changes for 2017 will be positive additions to the stadium.”

Below is a closer look at some of the changes at Memorial Stadium in 2017:

HuskerVision Upgrades

All five existing HuskerVisioin screens were replaced this summer, including new “wrap around” screens on the Northeast and Northwest towers. The wrap around screens allow fans in the North Stadium a view of the game action, replays and other HuskerVision features without having to turn around.

All new HuskerVision screens have greatly improved resolution (10 mm).

Two ribbon boards on the East Stadium balcony have been replaced with new ribbon boards running the entire length of the balcony facade (3.3’ tall x 380’ long).

An additional ribbon board has been added to the upper facade in the East Stadium The ribbon board is 471 feet long. All of the ribbon boards are 16 mm resolution.

Husker Fan Shop

Nebraska fans will find more shopping options at the Husker Fan Shop, the official apparel store of Nebraska Athletics. This includes game-day shopping options, as well as more options to shop throughout the year.

Throughout the year, there will now be three primary locations for Husker Fan Shop including the Pinnacle Bank Arena store (M-F, 10-6; Sat. 10-5, game days), a store in the East Stadium by Gate 18 (M-F, 10-4; game days) and a new store in the College of Business on Vine Street (M-F, 10-6; Sat. 10-5, game days).

All three stores are owned and operated by Fanatics Inc. Returns and exchanges can be processed at any of the three locations.

On game days, Nebraska fans can find Husker Fan Shop locations throughout the stadium as well as the three primary store locations. Merchandise will be reviewed and updated after each game to keep items fresh throughout the 2017 season.

Huskers.com

More than 60 percent of traffic on Huskers.com in the past year came from mobile devices. A recent re-design of Huskers.com focused on making sure that fans have a seamless experience on the site when moving from desktop to mobile viewing.

Fans visiting Huskers.com on their mobile devices on game day should find the site easier to navigate and more user-friendly.

The site also features more efficient game-day information pages for all Husker athletic events and venues.

Purchasing tickets on Huskers.com has become more efficient and easier to navigate.

Captioning

A new pilot captioning program will be in place at Memorial Stadium this fall. The new program will enhance the football game-day experience for our hearing impaired and deaf fans, or for anyone who has difficulty hearing the PA announcements or referee’s calls.

The captioning program will utilize mobile devices and a Twitter feed at @HuskerCaption.

The full release on the pilot captioning program can be found at Huskers.com at http://www.huskers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=100&ATCLID=211662675

