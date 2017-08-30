NEB SOC: Huskers Open September at Cougar Classic

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The No. 14 Nebraska soccer team (4-0-0) heads West this weekend to face Washington State and Montana at the Cougar Classic at Lower Soccer Field in Pullman, Wash.

The Huskers face the Cougars on Friday at 9:30 p.m. (CT) before battling the Grizzlies on Sunday at noon (CT). All games this weekend will be streamed on Pac-12.com, and live stats will be provided on Washington State’s athletics website.

The Huskers have outscored their first four opponents of the season by a combined margin of 12-1. After opening the 2017 campaign ranked 22nd in the United Soccer Coaches Poll, NU has jumped to No. 14.

Last Time Out

The Huskers opened their home season with a pair of shutout wins last weekend. NU downed South Dakota, 3-0, on Friday, Aug. 25 before notching a 3-0 win over Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Up Next

The Huskers return home to host San Diego State on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:05 p.m. (CT) and Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:05 p.m.

Stats Leaders

• Points: Haley Hanson (8)

• Goals: Elyse Huber (3), Haley Hanson (3)

• Assists: Brenna Ochoa (3)

• Saves: Aubrei Corder (8)

• Game-Winning Goals: Emilee Cincotta (1), Haley Hanson (1), Elyse Huber (1), Meg Brandt (1)

• Minutes Played: Aubrei Corder (360), Alli Peterson (360), Sinclaire Miramontez (360)

Huskers Continue Momentum with Pair of Shutout Wins

• Nebraska won both of its games during the first home weekend of the season by a combined score of 6-0.

• Nebraska outshot South Dakota and Missouri by a combined total of 35-11.

• Three Huskers (Emilee Cincotta, Sinclaire Miramontez and Savanah Uveges) each scored their first career goal at Nebraska in the Huskers’ 3-0 win over South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 25.

• Haley Hanson scored twice against Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 27, while Caroline Buelt added a goal in NU’s 3-0 triumph over the Tigers.

• Brenna Ochoa earned an assist in both games during the first home weekend of the 2017 campaign.

• Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder earned her second and third shutouts of the season in four appearances.

Huber Leads Offense on Opening Weekend

• Sophomore forward Elyse Huber scored three of Nebraska’s six goals during the first weekend of the season, as the Huskers defeated Kansas and Tulsa.

• Huber earned the first United Soccer Coaches Player-of-the-Week award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer season on Aug. 22.

• On Aug. 18, Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute to help NU to a 3-0 win over Kansas.

• On Aug. 20, Huber scored twice in NU’s 3-1 win over Tulsa. She scored in the 26th minute before adding her second goal in the 69th minute.

• Huber’s three goals on opening weekend occurred on four shots, all of which were on goal.

Seniors Guiding the Way

• Nebraska’s roster features eight seniors this season who bring a wealth of experience to the team.

• NU’s seniors have combined for 16 career goals and 10 career assists while at Nebraska. This season, they have scored four goals and added four assists.

• Alexis Rienks scored in the 69th minute of the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 18. It was her first goal at Nebraska. Haley Hanson and Alli Peterson each tallied assists against the Jayhawks.

• Hanson scored NU’s third goal in the 73rd minute against Tulsa on Aug. 20. Sami Reinhard and Hanson each recorded assists against the Golden Hurricane.

• Hanson scored two goals against Missouri on Aug. 27. She scored in the second and 68th minutes.

• Helena Ferraz is the lone goalkeeper among the senior class and the lone Husker who was a member of the 2013 Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion team. Ferraz redshirted in 2013 during her first year with the program.

• Two seniors, Rienks and Amanda McClanahan, each began their collegiate careers at different schools before transferring to Nebraska. Rienks played two seasons at New Mexico State, scoring one goal and one assist in 41 appearances. McClanahan played at Tennessee in 2014 before joining the Huskers.

• Hanson, Peterson, Reinhard, Amanda Hilton and Nikki Turney are each in their fourth year at Nebraska.

Sophomores Showing Early Form

• Nebraska’s roster has six sophomores on the roster in 2017, several of whom contributed in a big way as true freshmen last season.

• Aubrei Corder has started all four games and played every minute for the Huskers this season. She has 14 career shutouts in 26 appearances after playing every minute in goal for the Huskers last season.

• Meg Brandt and Sinclaire Miramontez, who each earned Big Ten All-Freshman status in 2016, have started all four games this season. Brandt scored in the season opener against Kansas on Aug. 18. Miramontez has played every minute for the Huskers, and scored her first career goal against South Dakota on Aug. 25.

• Brenna Ochoa has started all four games for the Huskers this season, and leads the team in assists with three. Ochoa has played 342 of a possible 360 minutes in 2017.

• Elyse Huber scored three goals during the first weekend of the 2017 campaign. She scored once against Kansas and twice against Tulsa, marking her first career goals for the Huskers. Huber added an assist against Missouri on Aug. 27.

Newcomers Making an Early Impact

• Nebraska welcomed eight freshmen and one transfer to the roster in 2017.

• Freshman Theresa Pujado has started all four games this season, playing 177 minutes. Pujado recorded an assist in the season-opening win over Kansas on Aug. 18.

• Freshman Natalie Cooke has made three appearances for a total of 54 minutes. Freshman Sarah Thrush has made one appearance for 11 minutes.

• Junior Faith Carter, a Papillion, Neb., native, joined the Husker program after two seasons at Texas Christian University. Carter scored 10 goals during her time with the Horned Frogs.

• Cooke (Richmond, B.C.) and Kayla Mostowich (Edmonton, Alberta) each hail from Canada.

• Two Husker freshmen, Thrush and Niejia Watkins, are from Florida. Thrush is from Sorrento, Fla., while Watkins hails from Orlando, Fla.

• Four NU freshmen are from the Midwest: Pujado (Harrisburg, S.D.), Grace Brown (Iowa City, Iowa), Genevieve Cruz (Racine, Wis.) and Allison Ulness (Moorhead, Minn.).

Home Sweet Hibner

• Nebraska is in its third year at Barbara Hibner Stadium in 2017, with nine regular-season home games scheduled.

• Last weekend, the Huskers welcomed 2,351 fans over two games, an average of 1,175 per game. In Hibner Stadium history, Nebraska has welcomed 27,780 fans over 22 games, an average of 1,263 per game.

• In its first two seasons combined, Hibner Stadium welcomed 25,429 fans over 20 games, an average of 1,271 per game.

• In 2016, Hibner Stadium hosted 13,002 fans over 11 games.

» Ranked 16th nationally, and was the second-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,182 fans per game ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• In 2015, Hibner Stadium hosted 12,427 fans over nine games.

» Ranked 18th nationally, and was the third-most fans in a season in Husker history

» The average of 1,381 fans per game ranked 13th nationally in average attendance, and was the second-highest average number of fans in a season in Husker history

• Hibner Stadium opened in 2015 with an overall capacity of 2,500, which includes 1,800 grandstand seats in addition to berm seating and standing room only from the elevated viewing deck.

• First game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 12, 2015 (Exhibition vs. South Dakota State)

• First regular-season game at Hibner Stadium: Aug. 21, 2015 (vs. Kansas)

• Highest single-game attendance at Hibner Stadium: 2,746 (Sept. 11, 2015 vs. North Carolina)

Corder Setting the Tone for NU’s Defense

• Sophomore goalkeeper Aubrei Corder has started all four games and played every minute this season after doing the same as a true freshman in 2016.

• Corder has 14 career shutouts in 26 appearances.

» Ranks fourth on Nebraska’s career records list, seven behind Erin Miller (21) for third

» Her 11 shutouts last season tied for the fifth-most shutouts in a single season in NU history

» Her 11 shutouts last season ranked ninth nationally in 2016

• Corder has 86 career saves.

» Ranks ninth on Nebraska’s career saves list, 29 behind Tara Macdonald (115) for eighth

» Had 78 saves last season

• Corder has 15 career wins.

» Ranks seventh on NU’s career goalkeeper wins list, four behind Kate Wright (19) for sixth

» Earned 11 wins last season

• Corder started all 22 games and amassed more than 2,109 minutes last season.

» Fourth-most minutes in goal for a Husker in a single season

» 11th-most minutes in goal in the nation last season

• Corder has allowed 21 goals in her career, earning a goals-against average of 0.77.

» Has allowed one goal this season for a goals-against average of 0.25

» Allowed 20 goals last season, earning a goals-against average of 0.85

• Corder attended the 2017 U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp from Jan. 28-Feb. 4 in Sunrise, Fla. She was one of 30 players selected.

• Corder collected three Big Ten weekly awards in 2016. She was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week in back-to-back weeks on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. Corder also earned Big Ten Defensive-Player-of-the-Week honors on Oct. 25.

Huskers to Make Three TV Appearances in 2017

• Two of Nebraska’s home games will be televised this season in addition to one road game.

• NU’s Sunday, Oct. 8 home game against Rutgers will be televised on ESPNU at 3 p.m. (CT).

• The Big Ten Network is set to televise the Maryland game on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m., at Hibner Stadium

• Nebraska’s first BTN appearance of the season will be on the road, set for Friday, Sept. 15 at Iowa at 7 p.m.

Husker Trio Named to Big Ten Preseason Honors List

• Aubrei Corder, Haley Hanson and Sinclaire Miramontez each earned spots on the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, announced by the conference on Aug. 14.

• The Big Ten also released its preseason coaches’ poll on Aug. 14, and the Huskers are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

Schedule at a Glance

• Nebraska has nine home games, eight road games and two neutral games in 2017.

• NU’s schedule features eight non-conference games and 11 Big Ten games.

• Eight of Nebraska’s opponents qualified for the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Non-conference foes Kansas and Missouri each made the postseason tournament in addition to Big Ten teams Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Northwestern and Minnesota.

Game Recaps

• Exhibition: Colorado College (Aug. 12)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Haley Hanson (10’, 18’), Natalie Cooke (29’)

» Nebraska played three goalkeepers (time played in parentheses): Aubrei Corder (67:17), Lauren Smith (14:15), Helena Ferraz (8:28)

• at Kansas (Aug. 18)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Meg Brandt (7’), Elyse Huber (37’), Alexis Rienks (69’)

• vs. Tulsa (Aug. 20)

» #22 Nebraska won, 3-1

» Goals: Elyse Huber (26’, 69’), Haley Hanson (73’)

» Nebraska outshot Tulsa, 19-6

• South Dakota (Aug. 25)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Emilee Cincotta (43’), Sinclaire Miramontez (71’), Savanah Uveges (90’)

» Marked the first career goals for all three scorers

» Nebraska outshot South Dakota, 20-3 (9-1 in shots on goal)

• Missouri (Aug. 27)

» #14 Nebraska won, 3-0

» Goals: Haley Hanson (2’, 68’), Caroline Buelt (65’)