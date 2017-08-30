Former governor candidate Hassebrook to run for Legislature - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former governor candidate Hassebrook to run for Legislature

Former governor candidate Hassebrook to run for Legislature

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Former University of Nebraska Regent and 2014 Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chuck Hassebrook is running for an open seat in the Legislature.

Hassebrook announced Wednesday that he will seek to represent Legislative District 16, an area that includes Burt, Cuming and Washington counties. He is vying to replace Sen. Lydia Brasch of Bancroft, who is ineligible to run again because of term limits.

Hassebrook spent 18 years as a university regent, from 1994 to 2012. He ran for governor in the 2014 election but lost to Pete Ricketts.

He currently works as a vice president for Sandhills Energy, where he's tasked with developing utility scale wind and solar energy projects in rural communities. He previously worked at the Center for Rural Affairs.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.