Kleine seeks re-election as Douglas County Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has announced he will seek re-election to a fourth term next year.

Kleine, a Democrat, was first elected in 2006. Since then, Kleine has overseen the prosecution of some of the state's most high-profile criminals. That includes Anthony Garcia, who was convicted last year of the revenge killings of four people _ including an 11-year-old boy _ tied to an Omaha medical school program from which he had been fired. Kleine also oversaw the prosecution of Nikko Jenkins, who was sentenced to death earlier this year for killing four people in three separate attacks around Omaha in 2013.

Kleine leads the state's largest county attorney's office, with an annual budget of about $9 million and between 55 and 60 attorneys who cover criminal and juvenile divisions, as well as defend the county against civil claims.