Dawes County commissioners name new treasurer

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) _ Dawes County commissioners have selected a replacement for the county treasurer, who resigned after pleading guilty to official misconduct.

Chelsie Sparks was named to the post Tuesday and will serve the remaining 16 months of Barb Sebesta's term. Sebesta resigned earlier this summer and is awaiting sentencing on Sept. 8.

A state audit alleged Sebesta altered a check written by a taxpayer. Sebesta has said she was trying to clarify the proper amount for a bank. She also was accused of twice failing to collect sales tax and of failing to maintain trust balances in a timely fashion.

Sparks was deputy Sheridan County treasurer for eight years and worked for a time in the Cheyenne County assessor's office.