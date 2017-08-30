Kearney Public Schools Gives Students a New Way to Learn

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb.

Students at Horizon and Sunrise Middle Schools in Kearney now have a new way of learning this year.

This past week, students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades have received their own, brand new Lenovo N23 Chromebook.

Students will have the opportunity to learn with these devices by completing homework and accessing assignments.

"We always talk about kids. They pick up technology so quickly. That's where we should be hitting them where they really want to excel and where they can excel. We're giving them that tool now to be able to do so," said Jeff Ganz, principal of Sunrise Middle School.

Kearney Public Schools has distributed over one thousand Chromebooks to both middle schools: 413 in eighth grade, 374 in seventh grade and 424 in sixth grade.