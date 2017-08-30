Fatal crash east of Crete - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Fatal crash east of Crete

Fatal crash east of Crete

One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.  It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office is investigating the crash. 

