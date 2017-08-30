Nebraska Task Force 1 continues to save more lives in Texas

Nebraska task force one is working non–stop to save lives in Texas.

First responders helped with more than 1000 rescues since arriving in the Houston area after hurricane Harvey.

The team isn't only working to get people to safety, but also their animals.

The local task force rescued more than 80 Tuesday.

Its leader said FEMA has directed to them to take care of the pets as well as it's vital to the overall mission.

"You will not leave a pet behind just to take the owner because an owner will not leave a place or a pet behind,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet said.

The department is fielding multiple requests from other agencies to send more help to Texas.

One of those is FEMA, but LFR doesn't know how many more firefighters will go and when.

As of Wednesday, its already sent other members down there because of other duties like the military.

The department said this is forcing more people to work overtime.

FEMA will pay for that added cost, but the continuous workload could be problematic down the road.

"You can do that for a while, but after a while that can get a little tough. Sending more people is one of the concerns. How long will they be gone will we get relief back so we can cycle those people,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Micheal Despain said.

The department has about 50 people now assisting with relief efforts in Texas.

"We’re very proud of those people that are down there more than a 1000 rescues already just incredible numbers,” Despain said.

The chief said the firefighters could be in Texas helping for at least two weeks.