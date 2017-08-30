Haymarket business owner facing felony child abuse charge

A Haymarket business owner is facing a felony child abuse charge.

Lincoln police arrested 39-year-old Robby Baker, who owns Lincoln Olive Oil at 701 P street. Baker turned himself in Friday at the Lancaster County jail and was charged Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Baker took four teenage boys to the Oasis Inn hotel, smoked marijuana with them and got them drunk.

A judge set Baker's bond at $25,000 and ordered him not to contact anyone younger than 18 years old.

If convicted of the child abuse charge, Baker faces up to three years in prison.