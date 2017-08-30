Friends, classmates remember North Star teen killed in accident

Alex Taylor remembers growing up just a few doors down from Blayne Rezac.

"Playing four square summer after summer and hide-and-seek in the neighborhood - just stupid kid stuff," Taylor said, recalling the time they spent together as kids.

Rezac, a 16 year-old junior at North Star High School, was one of nine people involved in a five-vehicle accident near 84th and Havelock around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police say Rezac's car was one of two that crossed into oncoming traffic.

"We had two northbound vehicles on 84th Street from Fremont," said Sgt. Michael Muff.

"Those two vehicles lost control and crossed over the center median and collided with two vans that were southbound on 84th Street."

Six people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

LPD is still investigating the incident.

Classmates and friends have set up a memorial for Rezac near the scene.

Lincoln Public Schools will be providing grief counselors for students.

Taylor says Rezac loved theater, hockey and was always up for a good time.

"He liked to have fun," she said.

"He was living right."

