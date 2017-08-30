Lincolnites moving to Houston collect Harvey donations

LPS has released the identity of the victim of Wednesday mornings fatal crash.More >>
One person is dead after a semi collided head on with an mini-van east of Crete on Hwy 33.More >>
"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
Rezac, a 16 year-old junior at North Star High School, was one of nine people involved in a five-vehicle accident near 84th and Havelock around 10:30 Wednesday morning.More >>
Lincoln police arrested 39-year-old Robby Baker, who owns Lincoln Olive Oil.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Thousands of dreamers are taking a chance of becoming a star today.More >>
Authorities say a body firefighters found in a burned vehicle in western Nebraska was that of a 17-year-old girl.More >>
Authorities say a North Platte man splashed gasoline on his girlfriend and their mobile home and eventually set it ablaze after she escaped him.More >>
A woman has been sent to federal prison for health care fraud in Nebraska.More >>
LPS to play two high school football games at Memorial Stadium on September 30th.More >>
