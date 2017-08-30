Lincolnites moving to Houston collect Harvey donations

As rain moves out of Houston, help continues to flood in.

With countless donations from strangers, soon–to–be Houstonians are ready to embrace Texas with open hearts.

"We have this U-haul that we had to get, and we are going to be getting another U-haul trailer to bring the stuff down because we can't fit it in what we have now," Loran Barras, a Houston-are native who has spent the last three years in Lincoln, said.

She and her boyfriend, Dylan Hostetler, along with their 7-month-old daughter packed up their Lincoln home last week. They were supposed to leave for Houston the same day Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

Now waiting out the floods, they're criss–crossing Lincoln, collecting supplies from anyone willing to donate.

"A big thing for me was coming into a new community and not being a greater strength to the community,” Dylan said “Just bringing everything I could with to contribute to starting a new life, as we are."

The movement started with a Faceook post, quickly grabbing the attention of dozens as far as Tecumseh and Hastings.

What started as a U-haul full of personal belongings and a few cases of water has transformed to three U-hauls – complete with Kleenex, diapers and baby food.

"I'm just really glad that everyone can come together and help Houston,” Loran said. “It really is amazing. I'm just overwhelmed with all the love and all the gratitude."

The couple made more than a dozen stops Tuesday. Dylan’s mom’s garage at her home in Grand Island is full of more supplies from the Tri-Cities area. First National Bank in Tecumseh has even opened an account where people can donate money directly to Harvey victims.

"It makes me feel something I never thought was real,” Dylan said. “The power of social media blew my mind. People calling left and right complete strangers willing to go out of their way to donate anything they can to help is just overwhelming its such a beautiful thing that people coming together from so far away to help out people they don't even know."

Dylan and Loran left for Grand Island to pick up more donations Wednesday.

They hope to head for Texas by Saturday, and will drop off the items at shelters there or take them to Louisiana as Harvey’s treacherous rain threatens towns there.