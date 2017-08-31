Huskers game day traffic

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

We're just two days away from Saturday's home opener for Husker Football; and the City of Lincoln wants you to be prepared for all things parking.Mayor Chris Beutler says Lincoln is ready to welcome big red fans back to the capital city for another football season.

Here's what you need to know if you're driving to the game.I-80 and I-180 is expected to be over-crowed with many this Saturday.

City Officials ask that you use alternate routes to get to your parking or drop-off destinations.They also ask you to avoid driving though 9th street due to the high volume of people who will be in the area.



If you want to avoid driving altogether Startran will continue it's shuttle service to memorial stadium this season.

