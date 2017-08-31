Crews respond to major grain elevator rescue Tuesday morning

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a major grain elevator rescue near 10th and Van Dorn, August 29th.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says the victim had a medical emergency and was trapped 100+ feet up inside the elevator. Crews had to use a rope rescue to get the man down, carrying backpacks up and setting up a rigging system.

The patient was treated and transported with non life-threatening injuries, and is going to be okay.

LFR say the rescue took an hour total. LFR trains for this a few times a year, but says these kind of rope rescues are rare. They say it's a high-risk, low frequency operation.