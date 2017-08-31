Want to help Houston? Here's how

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Hurricane Harvey has caused massive destruction in Houston and surrounding areas of Texas.

Here's how you can help:

- Donate to the Red Cross here.

- Text "Harvey" to the number 9099 to make an automatic $10 donation through the Red Cross

- Donate to the Salvation army here.

OR

Donate to first responders in Texas through the State Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association of Texas here.