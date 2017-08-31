Want to help Houston? Here's how - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Want to help Houston? Here's how

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom 

Hurricane Harvey has caused massive destruction in Houston and surrounding areas of Texas. 

Here's how you can help: 

- Donate to the Red Cross here.

- Text "Harvey" to the number 9099 to make an automatic $10 donation through the Red Cross 

- Donate to the Salvation army here.

OR 

Donate to first responders in Texas through the State Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association of Texas here.

