Man injured in possible road rage incident likely to survive, police say

One seriously injured in possible road rage incident

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police say a man involved in a hit and run - and who witnesses say was pinned between two cars - is likely to survive

The incident happened around 2:00 Thursday afternoon, near 41st and Huntington Avenue.

Lincoln Police say they are now investigating it as an assault.

According to witnesses, the accident could have stemmed from a road rage incident.

The other vehicle involved, a black sedan, fled the scene but has since been found and processed by LPD.

Police said late Thursday afternoon that they had one suspect, but no arrests had been made.

The victim was originally transported in life-threatening condition and was treated at Bryan West.

Police are still investigating the accident.