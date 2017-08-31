One seriously injured in possible road rage incident

Lincoln Police are on the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. It happened around 2:15 Thursday afternoon, near 41st and Huntington Avenue.

Police are still investigating the accident. According to witnesses, the accident could have stemmed from a road rage incident. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

