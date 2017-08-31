Nebraska Task Force One assists in more water rescues

Posted By: Alden German

agerman@klkntv.com

Nebraska Task Force One continues to help Texans in need in the Houston area. Wednesday alone the task force had 3 total rescues, evacuating 82 people and 11 pets.

"They were able to make a difference, especially in the life of a 92–year–old lady. A call came in that she had been living in 2 feet of water, bed–ridden, laying in water, for the past couple of days," says Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet.

In addition to the elderly woman, the team evacuated *40 people* from a flooded apartment building. Their task was made easier by the help of a Nebraska woman who was familiar with the area.

"She happened to recognize, I believe, the Nebraska logo on their equipment and she became integrally, an integral part of knowing intimately the area they were operating in," Thavenet says.

Since arriving in Texas, the task force has rescued over 1200 individuals and over 100 animals. The team remains in high spirits and is glad to be helping those in need. Back home in Nebraska, Lincoln fire and rescue has been receiving numerous calls from citizens wanting to volunteer and donate to the task force. LFR says they are managing fine and donations for the task force are not necessary.

"We just want to get the word out to people that the task force is very well supplied. They have, you know, clothes and socks and they are being fed," says LFR Chief Micheal Despain.

LFR says anyone wanting to donate should do so through organizations such as the Red Cross and Salvation Army. those wanting to help Texas first responders can do so through the State Firefighters' and Fire Marshals' Association of Texas (SFFMA).

If you wish to donate to SFFMA, visit their website here: http://bit.ly/2iMJwy7