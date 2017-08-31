UNL hopes to close part of North 17 street

There could be some changes coming to North 17th street in the future.

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln and city of Lincoln are hoping to close a portion of it forever.

They're looking to shut down the road from about R street to Vine with inlets on both ends like the one on west side of the City Campus student union.

They want to make it a walking plaza.

City engineers said this would cut down on the overall traffic and slow things down near UNL to make it safer for those walking and biking.

"We strongly feel that given time the removal of vehicle traffic from campus on to those exterior roadways will result in fewer conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, bicyclists on campus,” Senior City Traffic Engineer Mark Lutjeharms said.

UNL said closing north 17th street is part of its master plan.

The university said with the transformation of 16th into a two-way street, the upcoming demolition of the Cather and Pound dorms and overall growth that now is the best time.

"We wanted to that to enhance the pedestrian area to create more of a campus feel,” UNL Campus Planning and Space Management Director Jennifer Dam-Shewchuk said.

The city wants people to start looking for alternative ways to travel down downtown and not past through campus if possible now before the closure.

There are 12 entry points to UNL.

"We’re coordinating with the university trying to get some messaging out to students, faculty as well as the general motorists that are traveling through campus on to some of those alternate routes and other entry points,” Lutjeharms said.

The plan still needs city council approval.

If it passes, construction should start early next year.

The city and the university plans to bring it to the city council before the end of this year.