Close friend remembers Jeanne Jasa

"Anybody who met Jeanne, it wasn't like they just liked Jeanne, they loved her," said close friend Mary McCauley-Long.

Mary McCauley–Long worked with Jeanne for over 20 years at Lincoln Public Schools.

She said she is thankful to call her a friend.

Jeanne died on Tuesday, from injuries sustained during a massive home explosion near 77th and Old Cheney.



"She would be there with a smile, a hug, say have a great day, and you knew, she meant it," said McCauley-Long.

"Little boys that we worked with, she would be at their games cheering them on, when maybe nobody else was there for them. She would you know, she would do whatever for anybody," said McCauley-Long.

The home explosion that killed Jeanne happened earlier this month. Her husband Jim is still in critical condition.



The investigation to determine exactly what happened is still ongoing.