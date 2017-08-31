Partying safe this football season

Unless you want police officers as guests at your next party, they suggest you follow a few simple rules.

On Saturday, the Huskers will take the field for the first time this fall.

And while games are undoubtedly a good time, Lincoln police want to remind you of a few rules to help keep things safe and sound.



"We want to let everybody know that there are consequences for hosting parties that get out of control," said LPD Sgt. Brian Jackson.

To go along with parking and littering violations LPD issues citations every year for parties that get too loud or too wild.

So here's what you need to know to keep police from putting the kibosh on your bash:

-They say you should limit the number of attendees – and only invite people you know.

-Don't let guests park illegally.

-Keep the noise down and the party inside the house if possible.

-Talk with your neighbors in advance to avoid any potential conflicts.

"We want everyone to know that keeping our neighborhoods safe is one of our highest priorities," Jackson said.

And even if a lot of partying takes place close to campus, students aren't always the main culprits.



"Although only 25 percent of all citations for disorderly house parties are issued to students, the truth is that many students enjoy parties and follow the rules," said ASUN member Camille Sipple.



Before classes started this year, UNL sent out messages to students reminding them of their responsibilities and the risks involved with wild parties. They say they want to do their part to keep things safe.