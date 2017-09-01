LCL Seeks Public Input on Facilities Plan

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invites the public to attend meetings in September to provide input regarding the branch library facilities plan.

The plan addresses the layout and design of branch buildings and also considers how rearrangement and the reallocation of space, furnishings and technology will strengthen LCL's ability to serve the community.

Sessions are scheduled at these locations:

· Gere Branch, 2400 S. 56th Street, 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 6

· Walt Branch, 6701 S. 14th Street, 3 p.m. Sunday, September 24

· Eiseley Branch, 1530 Superior Street, 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 26

· Anderson Branch, 3635 Touzalin Avenue, 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 27.

Input also may be sent to library@lincolnlibraries.org.

The branch facilities plan and more information about Lincoln City Libraries can be found at lincolnlibraries.org.